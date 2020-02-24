The 2020 legislative session is now underway at the State Capitol. Last week, members of the House and Senate Assembled to receive Governor Kevin Stitt’s second State of the State Address. Oklahoma’s chief executive outlined his plans to build on the efforts begun last year to make Oklahoma a top 10 state.
Growing jobs is essential to growing Oklahoma’s economy, but if you’ve ever started a company or been involved in the management of one, you have probably experienced first-hand how difficult it can be to navigate the seemingly unending red tape Oklahoma businesses must negotiate. Governor Stitt noted that Oklahoma’s administrative code is double the size of that of Kansas and 20 percent more than Missouri and New Mexico.
During his address, Governor Stitt announced he would issue an executive order calling for the first-ever comprehensive review of Oklahoma’s administrative code, instructing agencies to remove two regulations for every new one they created. The goal is to cut red tape by 25% in the next three years — a reform that will help businesses, farmers and ranchers and spur Oklahoma’s recruitment efforts to diversify and grow Oklahoma’s economy.
While Oklahoma’s budget is projected to essentially be flat for the 2021 fiscal year, the governor has underscored his commitment to protect the strides we’ve made in education, including two years of consecutive pay raises for Oklahoma’s educators.
Another goal outlined by the governor is to further efforts to modernize the structure of our state agencies to increase accountability, transparency, and efficiency. That process began last year with legislation giving the governor the ability to have direct appointment authority over the heads of five of the state’s largest agencies, ensuring the visions and goals outlined by the governor could be brought to reality.
This year he’s seeking to build on that foundation, including a plan to combine agencies with common missions and programs to better serve the citizens who are served by their core programs and produce much needed cost savings.
Legislation will be moving through the chambers this session in support of these efforts. I’ve also filed several measures to modernize Oklahoma’s tax code and legislation aimed at better protecting children and strengthening families. I look forward to working with our governor and my fellow members to accomplish these goals during the 2020 legislative session.
