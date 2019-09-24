EDMOND — The Oklahoma District Attorney’s Office will not press charges against two police officers, based on their investigation of the April 29 Edmond Police shooting and death of Isaiah Lewis, 17.
“Applying the laws of the state of Oklahoma to the facts related to the officer-involved shooting death of Isaiah Lewis, I do not find probable cause to charge either Sgt. Milo Box or Officer Denton Scherman with criminal act,” Oklahoma County District Attorney David Prater stated Monday. “I find that Officer Denton Scherman was acting pursuant to Oklahoma Statute when he shot Isaiah Lewis to defend himself and Sgt. Milo Box. As in all matters, if more facts are revealed that justify opening this investigation for reconsideration of charges, I will do so.”
Investigative information considered by Prater’s office in making the decision was provided by the Edmond Police Department’s internal investigation to support the District Attorney’s own investigation.
Police reported that Isaiah had been spotted running naked through the area of Foxfire and Olde English roads after a domestic disturbance. Isaiah’s girlfriend told police that Isaiah had “flipped out” and was acting weird since he arrived at her house on Lariat Circle, police stated.
Police reported that Isaiah tossed drug paraphernalia over a fence on Lariat Circle. Information from the 911 call indicates he was unarmed.
Box and Scherman were in an unmarked police vehicle and saw Lewis break into an occupied residence at 520 Gray Fox. They pursued Lewis into the house where they were assaulted, according to police. A Taser was deployed with no effect on the suspect. Multiple shots were fired striking Lewis.
Officers began first aid until fire and EMSA paramedics arrived and transported Lewis to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased upon arrival at OU Medical in downtown Oklahoma City.
“The City of Edmond and the Edmond Police Department respect the judicial process and the district attorney’s decision regarding the death of Isaiah Lewis,” said J.D. Younger, chief of police. “While the district attorney’s decision concludes the criminal component of this incident, pending civil litigation continues to limit comments that the city can share.”
Civil litigation is pending in federal court. Attorneys for the parents of Isaiah Lewis filed a federal civil rights lawsuit in May against the City of Edmond, Police Sgt. Milo Box, and Officer Denton Scherman. The lawsuit states it seeks justice for civil rights violations that the Lewis family said resulted in the death of Isaiah.
