OKLAHOMA CITY – Daily Living Centers of Oklahoma has received a $6,000 donation from the Wegener Foundation, so more elderly Oklahomans can receive quality care the center’s leadership recently announced. Daily LIving Centers Edmond location is at 3413 Wynn Dr.
“We’re thankful for community partners like the Wegener Foundation,” said Daily Living Centers Interim CEO, Donna Bowers. “By donating, the Wegener Foundation is supporting services for caregivers and those in our aging community.”
Daily Living Centers will use the money to provide scholarships for families or caregivers who cannot afford daily rates.
Daily Living Centers of Oklahoma is a non-profit organization offering affordable, non-residential facilities that support the health, nutritional and social needs of disabled or elderly adults in a professionally staffed group setting. With four locations, DLC provides an alternative to nursing homes and other long term care options. For more information, please visit www.dailylivingcenters.org.
