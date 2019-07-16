The two-million-gallon bowl of the new Danforth Water Tower will be raised into place on Saturday, July 20. The process will begin at approximately 7 a.m. and will last until approximately 10 a.m.
The new facility is located just west of the railroad tracks on Danforth Road. Interested spectators can park north of the tower in the parking lot at Edmond North High School. The engineer for the project, Freese and Nichols, Inc., will be on site with water for viewers. For an idea of what the bowl raising will look like, a time-lapse video of a previous bowl raising can be viewed online at https://youtu.be/vnneSaWlfAs.
“The Danforth Tower will be a significant improvement for the core area of Edmond’s water system and help balance the water pressure during our peak usage times,” said Director of Water Resources Kris Neifing. “When complete, the new tower will improve our water system as a whole.”
The new Danforth Water Tower will ultimately replace two smaller and dated water towers. Those towers are located at the Service-Blake Soccer Complex on Danforth Road and at the intersection of Ayers and Baumann next to the UCO campus.
Landmark Structures is the contractor for the project with a total cost of $4,711,000.
