UPDATE: Edmond Police while investigating a possible hostage situation found the bodies of three people at a residence in the 2100 block of Marbleseed Court, according to police.
Police were dispatched on a domestic call to the residence near 15th Street and Kelly shortly before 2 a.m. Friday.
“As officers were responding, a second 911 call came from inside the residence where the caller stated someone had been shot,” according to Sgt. James Hamm. “When officers arrived on scene, believing a possible hostage situation could be taking place, they began trying to establish communication with someone inside the home.”
Hamm said officers could not establish further contact with anyone at the residence as they approached the home.
Three deceased bodies were discovered at the crime scene, police reported.
Hamm said, “Detectives are just beginning their investigation, determining the identity and relationship of the deceased, and contacting next of kin. At this time there is no further information.”
