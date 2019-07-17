The Downtown Edmond Business Association will kick off its fourth annual school supply drive on July 17 on National Yellow Pig Day. Yellow Pig Day is a mathematician's holiday celebrating yellow pigs and the number 17.
"We began collecting school supplies four years ago to help local schools in the area. We have been overwhelmed each year by the response and support of the community and each year strive to collect even more,” said Downtown Edmond Business Association president Stephanie Carel. “The past couple of years we have been kicking it off on National Yellow Pig Day. Each participating location will have a yellow piggy bank for monetary donations and a box to collect supplies. Anyone wanting to donate can go to one of these downtown locations or they can go to our website and shop online.”
Items most needed are boys and girls underwear, sweatpants and shorts in preschool to first grade sizes, colored construction paper, number two pencils, colored pencils, crayons, spiral notebooks, notebook paper, facial tissue, washable markers, sanitizing wipes, glue, pocket folders, all sizes of plastic storage bags and monetary donations. Donations will be accepted until Aug. 10 at Autoworks, Broadway Antiques, Cinnamon Bears, the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce, the Edmond Economic Development Authority, The Edmond Sun, Farmers Insurance Michelle Schaefer, the Hilton Garden Inn Edmond, Madeline’s Flowers and Silver Leaf Gems. The supplies will go to Ida Freeman and Sunset Elementary schools.
For further information, contact Elena Listen at info@downtownedmondok.com or 405-249-9391.
