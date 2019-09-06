Edmond Police arrested a suspect in the homicide shooting that occurred in Del City Thursday, said Sgt. James Hamm.
Officer Dan Butcher was dispatched to an apartment at 501 W. 15th Street at 10:08 p.m. Thursday where 19-year-old suspect Tevarus Antion Young, of Del City, was waiting to turn himself in, Butcher reported.
“I walked up to the apartment and met Young by the front door,” Butcher stated. “ Young told me that he wanted to turn himself in for a murder he committed.”
Young was placed in handcuffs until Butcher was able to confirm the felony warrant, according to the report. Oklahoma County confirmed that Young was wanted for murder in the 1st degree and shooting with intent to kill.
“He was arrested for the murder of Michael Young — no relation, Tevarus shot and killed him and shot his 18-year-old sister in the back,” according to Del City Police.
Butcher placed Young under arrest and transported him to the Edmond City Jail for booking. Detective Brad Role with the Del City Police Department requested that Young’s belongings and clothing be booked as evidence.
Young was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail where he was booked on the felony warrant.
