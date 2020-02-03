The BabyMobile serves as a baby food, formula and diaper pantry on wheels. It is the first of its kind in Oklahoma. Our hope is to break down the transportation barrier that prevents many needy families from receiving assistance.
On Wednesday, Feb. 5, the BabyMobile will make its first official visit to the University of Central Oklahoma. The BabyMobile will be available on campus in parking lot 59 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. that day. Children under four can receive one week’s worth of diapers, formula and food. The BabyMobile will be conveniently located along the CityLink bus route on 101 N. University Drive. You do not have to be a student to receive services.
“Infant Crisis Services’ BabyMobile program has helped more than 25,000 babies and toddlers since 2013, and we are thrilled to continue serving families in the Edmond community,” said Nicole Sukenis, manager of BabyMobile Services. “Many families in Oklahoma lack resources for their babies, and the transportation to get where they need to go, and we hope to eliminate that barrier with the BabyMobile program.”
