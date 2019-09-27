Dillingham, mental illness awareness
Tuesday night at Festival Marketplace
A special mental illness awareness event, Ignite Hope, is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Festival Marketplace in downtown Edmond. There will be live performances from Kyle Dillingham and The House Session.
Participants can bring lawn chairs and enjoy the evening in the open air covered Festival Marketplace, located at W. 1st Street.
This event is considered family friendly and free. Parking is available in the attached lot or on the street.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater OKC is an all-volunteer non-profit advocacy organization that offers free education and support programs for families and individuals living with mental illness.
