A special community mental illness awareness event, Ignite Hope, is from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Festival Marketplace in downtown Edmond. There will be live performances from Kyle Dillingham and The House Session, an Irish sounding band.
Participants can bring lawn chairs and enjoy the evening in the open air covered Festival Marketplace, located at W. First Street. There will be a food truck.
This event is considered family friendly and free. Parking is available in the attached lot or on the street.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Greater OKC is an all-volunteer non-profit advocacy organization that offers free education and support programs for families and individuals living with mental illness.
NAMI will honor the following Edmond Police officers for their work in mental illness while on the job: Jason Rigsby, Jason Lewellyn, Dakota Seales, Joseph Delpha, Jeff Morefield, Bervis Littles, Jeff Smith, and Matt Harden.
