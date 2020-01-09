PADUCAH, Kent. — Edmond resident and Dippin’ Dots CEO Scott Fischer bought the troubled ice cream brand in 2012, and since then has catapulted the company into new points of presence and led the brand to record sales growth.
Fischer will take a look through the employee lens of the fast-growing business on CBS’ series Undercover Boss, airing at 7 p.m. (CT) Wednesday, Jan. 22. In the episode, Fischer works side-by-side with a franchise location employee, a theme park staff member, a production member, and a shipping team member in the company’s Paducah, Kent., manufacturing facility.
Along the way, Fischer has meaningful conversations with each employee to get their feedback on the business and their roles with Dippin’ Dots.
“This experience elevated my compassion and awareness for the incredible employees we have throughout the country who are instrumental to keeping our brand fun and fresh,” Fischer said. “Being able to go undercover and get unbiased, solid, legitimate feedback and emotions from our team members is something that will help guide my business decisions ongoing.”
Dippin’ Dots beaded ice cream was created in 1988 using cryogenic technology. The flash frozen tiny beads of ice cream, yogurt, sherbet and flavored ice products are considered fresh and flavorful. It is now available in thousands of franchise locations, theme parks, stadiums, arenas, zoos, movie theaters, fairs and festivals, as well as shipped directly to customers’ homes.
“It was incredibly gratifying to see the love for the Dippin’ Dots brand expressed to me by employees and customers who didn’t know I was the CEO,” said Fischer. “Hearing firsthand the memorable experiences people have with our brand was encouraging to me as we look to continue growth of our brand.”
As a result of the “Undercover Boss” mission, Fischer says the company is more focused than ever to finish the construction of a second production plant in Kentucky. The new facility will increase product output, and improve employee and plant efficiency.
Fischer earned his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Central Oklahoma in Edmond, which is where he received the university’s first Young Distinguished Alumni Award. He also holds a Master of Business Administration and a Master of Management from the University of Phoenix. Fischer is a successful financier and business owner, investing in, operating and monetizing several private and public companies in which he holds a variety of roles and responsibilities.
He actively participates in numerous philanthropic activities, which includes serving as the chair of the Legislative Committee for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma, as well as serving on the organization’s State Governing Board. He was awarded the 2015 Judge William R. Saied Founder’s Award by Big Brothers Big Sisters of Oklahoma for his support to the agency.
Fischer was inducted into the class of 2014 Pink Tie Guys for Susan G. Komen of Central and Western Oklahoma — an organization he continues to support — and he is an active supporter of the Oklahoma City Ballet along with other organizations associated with the arts.
Undercover Boss is a two-time Emmy Award-winning reality series that follows high-level executives as they slip anonymously into the rank-and-file of their own organizations. In each episode, a different leader sacrifices the comfort of their corner office for an undercover mission to examine the inner workings of their operation.
A watch party for the episode will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22 at VZD's Restaurant & Bar in Oklahoma City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.