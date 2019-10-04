The Downtown Edmond Business Association (DEBA) is hosting its second annual scarecrow decorating contest. Members of DEBA were each given a scarecrow and asked to decorate it and display it in the downtown area to help bring fall fun to Downtown Edmond.
"Last year, our first scarecrow contest was a huge success and we are excited to make this an annual tradition,” said DEBA president Stephanie Carel. “We feel this is a fun way to attract people to downtown Edmond to see the scarecrows while bringing some fall cheer to the streets. Everyone has been excited to participate again and the scarecrows are even more creative this year.”
Carel, her husband, and son spent a lot of time and effort together forming the basic shells of the scarecrow. Then with the help of other DEBA members, each one was delivered to all of the DEBA members in Downtown Edmond.
Local volunteers will be walking around this week to judge the scarecrows on originality, detail and presentation, and a first, second and third place winner will be announced.
DEBA is also opening up voting for the scarecrow contest to the public. The People's Choice Award Scarecrow contest will run until Sunday, Oct. 6. Please visit Downtown Edmond on Facebook to vote for your favorite scarecrow. Be sure to “like” your favorite scarecrow on the original post created by Downtown Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.