Dr. Nyla Ali Khan, of Edmond, will speak to the Holloway, Ginsburg and Turner Inns of Court at 6 p.m. on Jan. 15, 2020 at the Oklahoma Bar Association.
The OBA is located at 1901 N. Lincoln Blvd. in Oklahoma City.
Khan's presentation is entitled "Revitalization of Federalism and Restoration of Civil Rights in Kashmir."
Attending the presentation are federal and state judges, lawyers, students, and law professors who constitute a chapter of the national American Inns of Court organization, founded and dedicated to promoting the highest levels of professionalism in the practice of law.
