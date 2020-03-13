Cancelled/Suspended Events
Several events in the Edmond area have either been canceled or suspended to be rescheduled at a later date as a way to keep from putting the health of the public at risk. We encourage the public to verify the status of an event with the host or organizer before attending.
CANCELLED
Today's scheduled track meet @ Bishop McGuinness.
All Edmond Public Schools home soccer games have been called off.
The Valery Kuleshov Opening Concert and Reception scheduled for March 26 at the Radke Fine Arts Theatre on the University of Central Oklahoma Campus has been cancelled.
The Veridan has cancelled Mary Ratzlaff Walker's 100th birthday party, which was scheduled for March 29. Thursday they announced that they are also restricting access to the facility to basically everyone, including family.
Frontier City will be closed for the forseeable future.
SUSPENDED
All Edmond Public Schools-sponsored out-of-state trips through April 5.
OSSAA State Basketball Tournament,
Per the direction of the OKRVA Board of Directors Executive Committee, Oklahoma Regional Volleyball Association has suspended all sanctioned events in the OKRVA region through March 22, 2020.
Metro Technology Centers are suspending upcoming events, including classes.
Postponed
Liichokoshkomo' Sneak Peek Week activities postponed
March special programming cancelled at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
Oklahoma Contemporary is temporarily postponing opening week and weekend events.
Online only
Mid-America Christian University has moved classes online due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) concerns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.