EDMOND — Attorney Jodi Dishman of Edmond was introduced to the Judiciary Committee of the United States Senate by Senator James Lankford Wednesday. Dishman was at her confirmation hearing before the committee to serve as judge on the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma.
Lankford said, “I get the absolute privilege of being able to introduce Jodi Dishman to this committee and highly recommend her, not only for your consideration, but also to be able to go through her background and to be able to see the exceptional work that she’s done.”
Dishman currently serves as an attorney at McAfee & Taft law firm in Oklahoma City and is president of the Oklahoma City chapter of the Federal Bar Association. She previously clerked for two judges on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit.
“She is extremely well qualified for this. She is a reputable attorney,” Lankford said. “She has an excellent reputation in Oklahoma, and we are grateful that she has accepted to be able to go through this long, arduous process to be able to serve on a federal district court in the Western District of Oklahoma.”
Dishman was nominated to serve by President Donald J. Trump.
Trump’s nomination said, “Ms. Dishman spent five years as an attorney in the San Antonio, Texas, office of Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP. Upon graduation from law school, Ms. Dishman served as a law clerk to Judges Edward C. Prado and Carolyn Dineen King of the United States Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Ms. Dishman earned her B.B.A., cum laude, from Southern Methodist University and her J.D., summa cum laude, from the University of Oklahoma College of Law, where she served as Editor-in-Chief of the Oklahoma Law Review.”
Click here to watch Lankford’s remarks: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=92oeuxK-mtY&feature=youtu.be.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.