The Edmond Baha’is will observe World Religion Day Sunday, Jan. 19 by highlighting what the major religions have in common.
The public is invited to the one-hour program that will feature music, presentations and prayer starting at 2 p.m. Sunday followed by refreshments and fellowship at the Edmond Baha’i Center, 321 E. Campbell Dr.
Guest speaker Paul Blauser, a member of St. Luke's United Methodist Church, will walk the audience through a discussion of the book “Oneness – Great Principles Shared by All Religions” by Jeff Mose.
Blauser has put these ideals into practice through his work with international students from different religions for the past 10 years at Oklahoma City University’s International Admissions Department. He also is a member of The Interfaith Alliance Foundation of Oklahoma.
“Working with The Interfaith Alliance Foundation of Oklahoma since 2013 has increased my awareness of the need to work together to reduce the level of religious and social polarization that is occurring in our community and nation. It seems there has been a general loss of appropriate balance between self-interest and the interests of others that has greatly contributed to the polarization and the loss of a nurturing community that many are experiencing,” Blauser said.
The public is invited.No donations are accepted.
Baha'is view the world's major religions as part of a single, progressive process through which God reveals His will to humanity. Major Baha'i tenets include the oneness of humanity, equality of men and women, eradication of prejudice, harmony of science and religion, universal education and world peace.
For more information about World Religion Day or the Baha’i Faith, call the Edmond Baha’i Center at 405-348-9992 or email edmond@edmondbahai.org.
