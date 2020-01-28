More than 500 attendees recognized outstanding service to Edmond Friday night at the Edmond Area Chamber of Commerce Awards banquet inside the Edmond Conference Center at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Edmond Citizen of the Year honors went to Janet Yowell, long-time executive director of the Edmond Economic Development Authority. EEDA is a public trust of the City of Edmond to assist businesses in Edmond and to bring in new business, Yowell said.
Yowell grew up in Oklahoma City where her mother, the late Nancy Noske, was a very successful Real Estate broker during the 1970s and 80s.
“I’d come up here and drive through neighborhoods and go to open houses with her,” Yowell said.
Yowell’s early experiences with her mom opened a door to understand Edmond as a vibrant community, she said. So it was natural that when she married Mark Yowell, she realized Edmond would be her family’s home to grow and thrive.
“Her heart is definitely in the right place for economic development,” said Phil Fraim, EEDA Board member.
Honoring Yowell as Citizen of the Year is well deserved, Fraim said. Yowell’s work ethic stems from her desire to see Edmond as the best city it can be, he said.
“I can remember how hard she worked on the I-35 Covell project, which translated into the Conference Center which is a great project — the Hilton Garden Inn and ShowBiz Theaters,” said Gary Bridwell, EEDA board member.
Yowell said there are many ways for residents to volunteer in their community by identifying their passions. Edmond residents make a difference.
“Being honored by the group of people who have won this award in the past, it makes it so special, and it’s such an honor to me,” Yowell said. “I feel like sometimes I get just down in the weeds in what I do. And when I step back and really see this community, and to be a Citizen of the Year for this community that I love — it means the world to me.”
Yowell is also known for launching the 2020 Economic Preview, this year to be sponsored by First Fidelity Bank, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 6 at the Edmond Conference Center. Yowell will provide an Edmond update into the latest Edmond developments. Oklahoma Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell will then present a discussion on economic development and tourism.
Prosperity Bank
Woman of the Year
2019 Woman of the Year Kathy Wallis has enjoyed watching the Wallis Law Group grow along with Edmond since she established the local firm in 2006.
Her concern for the welfare of others has not gone unnoticed. Wallis began her service to Edmond Mobile Meals (EMM) as a cook for once a month nearly nine years ago. Today she serves as president of EMM. Edmond Economic Development Authority taps her talents as a trustee on it board of directors. Her volunteerism carries over to her house of worship, Acts II United Methodist Church, where she has served as a Mentor Mom or the Mothers of Pre-Schoolers program.
“I try to find places where my experience in business, and life in general, can be valuable to other people in other businesses,” Wallis said.
She serves on the admissions committee for the Launch Pad at the Francis Tuttle Business Incubator in Edmond.
“My parents were always involved in the community. That’s just something that I feel like is so important,” she continued. “Community is so important for us to be involved in, and to give back to that.”
INTEGRIS Health Edmond
Volunteer of the Year
Laura Butler Claussen serves as director of Public Affairs and Leadership at the University of Central Oklahoma. At Central she oversees two, four-year holistic leadership scholarship groups at the President’s Leadership Council of Leaders of Tomorrow. She is the point person for higher education leadership initiatives at the state capitol.
UCO advised her to apply for Leadership Edmond when she moved here six years ago from out-of-state.
“I’m so glad I did. It’s one of the best things I could have been encouraged to do,” Claussen said. “It has since spiraled into multiple involvements throughout Edmond and the Oklahoma City metro.”
Her civic mindedness led her to serve as the chairperson for Leadership Edmond.
“I work with an amazing group of people,” she said.
She also helps with Youth Leadership Edmond, Edmond Mobile Meals, Endeavor Games at UCO, and Edmond’s Dancing with the Stars.
“I think volunteering is important because we should strive to leave things better than we found them,” she said.
Mercy
Ambassador of the Year
Ambassador of the Year Evan Comer is a business advocate for Get Beyond Financial Services helping small business owners across Edmond streamline business payments and solutions they need. Comer helps businesses run the best they can.
His favorite part of working as an ambassador of the chamber is being able to be an extension of the staff he works with, he said.
“Over the year in 2019, I’ve been lucky enough to be the chairperson of the Ambassador Council,” Comer said. “I had an opportunity to work with some amazing ambassadors who are truly interested in helping other businesses that are members of the chamber to grow and do things the way they want and improve some things.”
Ambassadors volunteer their time and efforts on behalf of the chamber. Comer said his five years of investment has been well worth the effort.
“2019 has been awesome for me as an ambassador, and I just look forward to seeing what 2020 holds not just for me, but also the rest of the Ambassador Council,” he said.
First United Bank
Small Business of the Year
Small Business of the Year owner Wayne Frost said he has loved the freedom his business has given him. Prayers led him to open Frost Auto Accessories and Design in 1987.
“At the time I was working for a local auto dealer, and I just had a passion that I wanted to work for myself,” Frost said, adding that he wanted to spend time with his children.
He began putting white walls on tires, which led to striping, graphics, and window tinting. Two years ago he went from brick and mortar business to a new facility that he is very proud of on Memorial Road.
“We just continue to grow. One thing that makes a business great is providing a good service. And with that, you want to treat people like you want to be treated,” he said. “And I think if you do that, they’ll continue to come back.”
OU Medical Center
Tayo Fichtl Young Professional of the Year
People planning an event through the City of Edmond find help with Sarah London, 2019 Young Professional of the Year. London facilitates events through city processes. She arranges street closures, dumpsters and the emergency personnel necessary for the events.
“Some of the more well known events we have here in Edmond are the LibertyFest parade, the Downtown Edmond Arts Festival, and Citizen’s Bank Heard on Hurd,” London said.
London is involved with more than 10 different boards and committees beyond her professional role — the Edmond Young Professionals Board being one of them.
“I really just enjoy getting out in the community — being a part of the community — meeting people in the community,” she said. “And, we all just come together with a goal of sustaining or creating greatness with people here in Edmond.”
RCB Bank
Philanthropic Business of the Year
Evans & Davis is this year’s RCB Philanthropic Business of the Year. Evans & Davis is a law firm focused on helping families through estate planning with wills and trusts, probates, and securing their loved ones and businesses to make sure they are taken care of when they’re gone, said Brian Evans, law firm partner.
“We started in Nichols Hills, and in 2006 we purchased a building in downtown Edmond and moved our headquarters here,” Evans said.
The firm has grown from two attorneys to 13 attorneys, and 30 staff members. Offices are in six states and eight communities.
“The community of Edmond has given us so much. We’ve had an incredible amount of success over the past 18 years,” he said. “But with that success I think there comes a duty to give back.”
Employees are involved as board members for organizations such as the Edmond Historical Society, and the Edmond Schools Foundation. They give of their time to volunteer at Oklahoma Christian University, Edmond YMCA, HOPE Center, and local churches. As well, several attorneys commit to pro bono service throughout the year.
