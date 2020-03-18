OKLAHOMA CITY – Two Edmond citizens were recognized recently by the Oklahoma Department of Rehabilitation Services at the state Capitol.
Paula Burkes earned the Excellence in Communication award and DRS honored Oklahoma Assistant Attorney General Richard Olderbak posthumously with a Disability Leadership award.
Burkes has written and edited award-winning news stories for nearly 40 years. Since 2001, she has worked as a business writer for The Oklahoman.
Olderbak’s son, Marshall Olderbak, accepted the award on behalf of his deceased father.
Both award winners were recognized at DRS’ 25th People with Disabilities Awareness Day.
Commission for Rehabilitation Services Commissioner Emily Cheng and DRS Executive Director Melinda Fruendt recognized Burkes for “writing a series of compelling and well-researched stories about Oklahomans with disabilities and disability issues.”
Fruendt noted in the award ceremony that Burke’s news stories have focused on successfully employed DRS clients with disabilities, DRS’ first Career Opportunities Expo, disability leader profiles and several pieces about the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Cheng and Fruendt recognized Olderbak, who served as DRS’ legal advisor, “as a tremendous cham
pion for individuals with disabilities.”
“… Rick combined a deep commitment to fairness and impartiality with expertise in the practice of law and knowledge of Oklahoma statutes,” Fruendt said. “As a result, his conscientious and compassionate advice to DRS leaders benefitted DRS clients with disabilities, while keeping the agency solidly within the confines of the law.
Olderbak passed away on Dec. 16, 201,9 at the age of 60.
In years past, People with Disabilities Awareness Day brought nearly a thousand Oklahomans to the state Capitol to talk with lawmakers and share their stories. Construction at the state Capitol this year made such an onsite event impossible, leading supporters to come together online at www.okdrs.gov/pwdad for a social media event.
