Clubhouse Trailer Company has been named #1 in the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber’s annual Metro 50 Awards. The accolade ranks 50 of central Oklahoma’s fastest-growing, privately-held companies based on their percentage of annual growth between 2016 and 2018. Qualified companies are required to have revenues of at least $1 million for 2018. The final rankings were revealed at a gala on Monday, Sept. 23, at the National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum.
“The Clubhouse feels incredibly honored to be considered in the list of powerful brands in Oklahoma City,” says Drew Taylor, co-founder. “The spirit of innovation that is alive and well in Oklahoma City is evident within The Clubhouse and the solutions we create. Small and medium businesses are the backbone of the economy, and we are proud to show to the rest of the country, through our projects, the greatness of what ‘Made in Oklahoma’ means.”
Clubhouse Trailers repurposes gently-used moving company trailers, transforming them into community showpieces that highlights school spirit and support for local arts. “The trailers that roll out of The Clubhouse represent the band program, school, great kids and the communities in which they park,” says Jeff Hadley, co-founder. “Our projects demonstrate a school’s ability to extend their brand well beyond their students, faculty, administration and parents. A Clubhouse trailer carries not only band instruments, uniforms, and equipment, but the pride of an entire community as well.”
Clubhouse Trailer Company is the industry leader in marching band transportation, focused on logistics and solutions for safe and efficient transit of the marching arts. Products include fully-customized trailers as well as custom and standard kits to meet the budgets and time constraints of any group. Founded in 2010, the company has completed 69 projects, impacting more than 17,000 students across 10 states.
