Edmond Electric is recognizing April 18, 2020, as National Lineman Appreciation Day to honor the hardworking employees who work often in challenging conditions to keep the power on.
"Electric linemen do not often receive the recognition they deserve," said Glenn Fisher, director of Edmond Electric. "They work all hours of the day, often in hazardous conditions, going above and beyond to restore power to the community. Our linemen, as well as linemen from all across the nation, truly deserve this special day of recognition."
These highly skilled men and women power your homes and businesses every day. They endure harsh weather and long hours, all to make your lives better. Today (and every day), please take a moment to thank them.
Edmond Electric encourages residents to take a moment to thank a lineman for the work they do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.