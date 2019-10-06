Residents are invited to attend a free Edmond Electric, Edmond Water Resources Open House from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10, held in conjunction with National Public Power Week from Oct. 6-12. Edmond Electric and Edmond Water Resources are hosting the Open House at the Cross Timbers Public Service Center.
This year’s event will include children's safety demonstrations, bucket truck rides and lineman rescue demonstrations. Canned goods and personal hygiene donations will be collected for the Project 66 Food Pantry. Items can be dropped off at the T-shirt tent at Open House.Free giveaways along with t-shirts will be available while supplies last.
The Oklahoma Municipal Power Authority (OMPA) will be providing walking tacos during the event while they last. Various booths will provide information about city programs and services.
The family-friendly event will also have displays and booths from UCO Athletics as well as many of the City of Edmond’s departments.
The Cross Timbers Public Service Center is located just east of U.S. Interstate 35 on Covell Road.
