The Edmond FFA Chapter was named a top 10 national finalist in the Model of Excellence and National Premier Chapter: Strengthening Agriculture awards from the National FFA Organization.
The National Chapter Award program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization. These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.
High school chapters that received high three-star ratings during judging are eligible to compete for the Model of Excellence award, the highest honor awarded to a high school FFA chapter by the National FFA Organization. Chapters eligible to compete for the National Premier Chapter: Strengthening Agriculture award are those that demonstrate competency in doing innovative things or taking traditional concepts and applying a creative twist in the Strengthening Agriculture division of the chapter’s Program of Activities.
Ten FFA chapters will compete in a presentation and interview process for the top honors in each category at the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct. 30 through Nov. 2 in Indianapolis. The FFA chapter selected to receive the Model of Excellence and the National Premier Chapter awards will be announced on stage during convention.
Other Edmond FFA members competing for national titles will be Autumn Garlock, Piper Turner, and Eva Baxter in the Agriscience Fair research competition. Molly (Betsy) Sweiger will also represent Oklahoma as a finalist in the Employment Skills leadership development event.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth, and career success training through agricultural education to 669,989 student members who belong to one of 8,630 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 459,514 alumni members in 2,236 alumni chapters throughout the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.