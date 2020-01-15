‘I’m going to paint!’ were the words of local artist Jim Sharp when he came to a fork in the road after his father’s death.
Several months after Sharp’s dad passed away in March 2016, Sharp’s daughter suggested he take up a hobby or try his hand at something he’d always wanted to do. For the past 37 years Sharp had worked in the oil and gas industry, so after considerable thought, he decided to try his hand at painting.
It was later in June that he went to a local hobby store and bought his first art supplies. He came home, his arms loaded with large bags, and he declared to his wife that he was going to paint. The stunned look on his wife’s face was priceless.
So began Jim’s art journey that has impressed his colleagues, family, friends and clients ever since.
His subject matter ranges from western art to wildlife, to pastoral scenes, to landscapes, to abstract. And he’s attracted clients across the state, as well as the country. He continues to hone his talent by studying under artists such as Bert Seaborn, Jerry Yarnell, Mike Wimmer, Reian Williams, and others. He is currently enrolled in an Atelier Program at the Conservatory for Classical Art in Edmond under the instruction of Leslie Lienau.
Edmond Fine Arts Institute hosted a Gallery Opening Thursday night for the Sharp’s work.
His works will be available for viewing and for sale through the month of January.
The Fine Arts Institute will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday.
