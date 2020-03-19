OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma Historical Society is proud to announce that the Edmond Historical Society & Museum has been awarded a grant through the new Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program.
The Edmond Historical Society & Museum has been awarded $2,800 to fund elements of a new exhibit on Route 66.
"Because of Edmond's placement along Route 66, visitors are eager to learn more about our role in the history of the Mother Road," said Will Blanchard, board president for the organization. "This grant will enable us to create a more striking exhibit for showcasing our artifacts and telling the story of our town."
"Route 66 is a major part of Oklahoma history," said Sen. Adam Pugh, R-Edmond. "This is an exciting opportunity for the Edmond Historical Society & Museum to further showcase the unique history of the Mother Road for Oklahomans and visitors from around the world."
A total of just more than $410,000 in grant funds will be distributed, with projects ranging from collections care and exhibit development to strategic planning and educational programming.
"We are very pleased with how well this first cycle of the Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program has gone," said Nicole Harvey, grants administrator. "Both the variety of projects and the number of applications submitted show that this program is not only necessary, but a game changer for the future of collecting, preserving and sharing Oklahoma history in local communities across the state."
The Oklahoma Heritage Preservation Grant Program is a grants-in-aid program offered by the Oklahoma Historical Society with a goal of encouraging the collection, preservation and sharing of Oklahoma history at the grassroots level in all parts of the state. Open to tribal and municipal governments and not-for-profit historical organizations located in Oklahoma and registered with the Oklahoma secretary of state, this grants program offers funding ranging from $1,000 to $20,000 for projects focused on collections, exhibits and programming. Applications for this annual program open in the fall and award announcements are made in January. For more information visit www.okhistory.org/grants.
The mission of the Oklahoma Historical Society is to collect, preserve and share the history and culture of the state of Oklahoma and its people. Founded in 1893 by members of the Territorial Press Association, the OHS maintains museums, historic sites and affiliates across the state. Through its research archives, exhibits, educational programs and publications the OHS chronicles the rich history of Oklahoma. For more information about the OHS, please visit www.okhistory.org.
