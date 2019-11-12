Sharpen your skates and polish off your triple lutz. Next week’s forecasted low temperatures are good news for one traditional holiday activity at Mitch Park. The Edmond Ice Rink will open Nov. 15, forecast to be a nice and chilly day.
This year will be the 8th season for the Edmond Ice Rink, said Alexandra Logoutine, a spokesperson for the rink.
“I think that ice rinks are such a fun holiday event that people make them a yearly tradition,” she said.
If you have a child between ages 5 and 11, you can enter them in a once-in-a-lifetime chance to be the actual Ice Prince and Ice Princess of the season by entering them online for a random drawing.
The crowning of the Ice Prince and Princess will be Nov. 23 during the park’s official Christmas Tree lighting, and the winter royalty will ride to the ceremony on the Christmas Express Train.
The rink is currently in the process of being built. It’s a gradual process of building up ice, surrounded by the dasher boards that you may find yourself clinging to, if you’re not so sure on your blades. An outdoor cooler keeps the ice as cold as possible, but if it’s too warm outside, the ice may turn slushy. If it’s rainy, the ice will be too slippery, so these are times when the ice rink may be closed.
The Edmond Ice Rink, along with the Luminance light experience at Mitch Park make for perfect outings to get into the holiday mood, especially during what looks to be a cold November.
“It’s a neat ice rink because it’s in a park,” Logoutine said.“It’s such a family oriented activity and we see a lot of the same faces season after season.”
This year, the ice rink is getting some updates such as new rental skates. Groups such as schools, church groups, and holiday parties can rent the rink for special occasions and the rink can also organize a fundraiser for your group.
“We have so many schools and other organizations that come out year after year and it’s a big tradition for their holiday,” Logoutine said.
Last year, the rink saw more than 40,000 skaters. Hot chocolate and sweets are available at a shaved ice truck at the ice rink, and on special occasions, other vendors will be on hand for the festivities.
Check Edmondicerink.com for more information about times, admission prices, special events and more.
