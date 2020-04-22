EDMOND, Okla. — March collections are down by 40% for overall lodging trends in Edmond, said Dena Jones, vice chair of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, and representing Champion Hotels. Most hotels are renting 15 to 25 rooms a night, she said. LaQuinta by Wyndham Edmond is expected to be closed for another month, she said.
The Convention and Tourism Advisory Board discussed lodging trends by telephone conference at their regular meeting Tuesday.
Lodging remains open in Edmond during the spread of coronavirus as the number of lodgers is down because people are traveling less, said Casey Moore, City of Edmond director of marketing and public relations.
“April will be down at least 65% or more,” Jones said.
She anticipates May lodging revenue collections will decrease by 50% because of no formal graduation ceremonies or sports. The Women’s Volleyball series had been scheduled in late May, and that has been cancelled. Jones said the Triple Crown Women’s Softball will decide by May 1 if they will cancel their event.
“So maybe we will get some revenue out of that by the end of May,” Jones said.
“We’re not seeing any bookings anywhere for anything,” Jones said.
People are moving weddings to the third or fourth quarter of the year, Jones continued. No cancellations during third or fourth quarters have taken place.
“That’s a good sign. But I don’t think we’re going to have regular numbers until at least July or maybe August,” Jones said.
City Councilman Josh Moore asked Jones about the percentage of reservations that have been rescheduled or cancelled. Sports events will cancel when they don’t qualify for a tournament. The Endeavor Games at the University of Central Oklahoma is canceled, Jones said, and is without a rebooking date.
“Weddings will always reschedule, so that’s nice. Edmond is good about weekend weddings,” Jones said.
The Lazy-E Arena is holding events, but those involved are not scheduled to stay in local hotels this weekend.
“We’re looking at high school graduation in July, so that might be nice, Jones said.
UCO will have virtual graduation ceremony online, she said. Oklahoma State University usually brings a lot of lodging opportunities to Edmond; however, Jones said OSU graduation is not set until December.
“No major events are happening in May,” Jones said.
