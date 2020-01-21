Edmond, OK (73034)

Today

Periods of rain. Winds increasing late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Winds increasing late. Low near 35F. Winds SSE at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Higher wind gusts possible.