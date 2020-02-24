A judge ruled that a 20-year-old Edmond man accused of killing his parents on March 4 will resume criminal proceedings in District Court.
Michael Elijah Walker, 20, was arrested by police in March after being accused of shooting his parents to death. He faces two counts of first degree murder charges.
Edmond Police arrived at the 2601 N. Bryant Ave. property where they discovered the deceased bodies of the defendant’s parents, Michael Logan Walker, 50; and Rachel May Walker, 44. They died of multiple gunshot wounds, according to detectives, and a handgun was found in the house.
Walker will be bound over to stand trial. A pretrial conference is set for 9 a.m. April 1 before Judge Natalie Mai. Bond has been denied.
