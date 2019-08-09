UPDATE:
Edmond Police released a statement Friday that they have arrested a suspect in Wednesday’s shooting of a man wounded in the 700 block of Churchill Road.
Isaiah Williams is accused of first degree burglary and robbery by firearm to a home invasion. Oklahoma City Police assisted Edmond Police in Friday’s arrest, according to police.
The victim was treated and released from the trauma center at OU Medical Center Presbyterian Tower after being shot shortly before 6:08 p.m. Wednesday evening near Danforth Road and Chowning Avenue, according to Edmond Police.
Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Churchill Road to investigate the incident, Sgt. James Hamm said.
“It came in as a burglary in progress. And then as officers were responding they were notified that someone had been shot,” Hamm said.
Officers arrived on the scene to discover the victim had been shot in the upper arm. The victim was inside his apartment when an unknown suspect kicked the door in and shot him, Hamm continued.
