A $100,000 donation from Paycom’s founder and CEO, Chad Richison, will help Edmond Mobile Meals meet the increasing demand to feed the elderly safely. The donation will provide meals for more than 200 homebound seniors. This is the single largest donation ever given to the organization.
“There aren't enough words to express Edmond Mobile Meals’ gratitude to Mr. Richison for his generous gift. This unprecedented situation has put an incredible strain on our organization which provides meal service to those most vulnerable to the COVID-19 virus,” said Cristi Twenter, executive director of Edmond Mobile Meals. “Because of this donation, Edmond Mobile Meals will now be able to expand our capabilities and adapt our delivery model to provide a week’s worth of senior-friendly frozen and shelf-stable meals for at least the next 15 weeks.”
Edmond Mobile Meals has been taking additional precautions to ensure safe delivery of food to participants. Volunteers have been practicing social distancing and avoiding congregation, in addition to safety measures such as gloves and extra cleaning.
Beginning this week, the organization is also shifting to bulk deliveries to participants just one day per week with enough food to last five to seven days.
“It’s important at-risk citizens have the ability to safely receive meals during this pandemic,” Richison said. “This is another means to ensure Oklahomans have access to food. Together, we will get through this.”
The organization has initiated a group of volunteers to call as a health check for seniors in the area as well.
To learn more about the organization or how you can help, visit https://edmondmobilemeals.org/.
