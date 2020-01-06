For the fifth year in a row, the Central Oklahoma Storm Water Alliance (COSWA) member cities of Edmond, Yukon, Midwest City, Norman and Oklahoma City, are partnering with Upcycle Products Inc. in a regional effort to encourage Oklahoma residents to conserve water, reduce water pollution, improve air quality, and divert waste from landfills through the use of rain barrels and composters.
The partnership allows Upcycle Products to offer discounted rain barrels at $63.50 and composters at $59.50 or $125. To view Upcycle’s products and place an order for pick-up in Edmond, visit http://edmondok.com/rainbarrels. Online orders must be placed by Monday, March 22, 2020. All orders must be picked up from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the City of Edmond’s Cross Timbers Complex, 2012 Old Timbers Drive.
To help you properly install and maintain your new Upcycle rain barrel, Edmond has partnered with OU's Water Survey to provide for free two 30-minute workshops during the annual pick-up event. If you are interested in attending one of the two workshops, please sign up at http://edmondok.com/rainbarrels.
Rain barrels are considered a simple, efficient, and low-cost method that reduces the amount of stormwater runoff leaving your property by collecting the water that drains from your home’s gutter system. The stored water can be used to water your lawn and gardens, wash your car or even the dog! Using a rain barrel during the summer months may help reduce your utility bill by easing your reliance on City of Edmond water.
Small-scale composting diverts food scraps and yard waste, which compose 20-30% of what is thrown away, from landfills. The finished compost can then be applied to your lawn and gardens as a nonchemical fertilizer and will improve the soil’s structure and water retention, and grow healthier, more disease-resistant plants. An additional benefit is that organics recycled in a backyard compost bin have a lower impact on the environment than they would if the materials were dumped in a landfill.
For more information about this event, contact Jordan Peebles at 405-359-4763 or jordan.peebles@edmondok.com.
