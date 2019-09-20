The Edmond Police department will play the Edmond Fire Department in the 2019 Battle of the Brave Baseball Game.
The game is to benefit the Special Olympics Oklahoma and will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21 at Edmond Santa Fe High School (1901 West 15th Street).
This is the fifth year the police and fire have held this game. Each year benefiting a different organization.
“Being able to be a part of fundraising for Special Olympics Oklahoma is very important to me,” said Lt. Tommy Evans of the Edmond Police Department. “Without Special Olympics, my son and thousands of athletes all over would never have the opportunity to participate and compete in athletics and team events.”
Entry is free and open to the public. Food and drinks will be for sale, donations will be accepted and there will be a silent auction.
