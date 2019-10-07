Edmond Pride will be hosting its first ecumenical worship service at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Southern Hills Christian Church in Edmond.
The service is being organized by and will be led by Edmond area churches that are supportive of the LGBTQ+ community, including St. Augustine of Canterbury Episcopal Church, Lord of Life Lutheran Church, First United Methodist Church of Edmond, Edmond Trinity Christian Church, First Christian Church of Oklahoma City, and Southern Hills Christian Church.
The guest preacher will be Jay Williams, who recently received Freedom Oklahoma’s Horizon Award, given annually to a rising star in Oklahoma’s LGBTQ+ community. Williams is Associate Pastor at Village United Methodist Church in Oklahoma City, which has a predominately white and straight congregation. Williams is a 22-year-old black gay man and is a religion major at Oklahoma City University. The title of his message is “Scripture According to Lizzo.”
The worship service will include singing, liturgy, prayer and communion. A reception will follow in Southern Hills’ pumpkin patch.
The worship service will be held on the eve of the second Annual Edmond Pride, a festival with booths, tables, food trucks and live music. Sponsors include local businesses, churches and non-profit organizations. The festival is organized by a group of volunteers from the Edmond and University of Central Oklahoma communities. The theme is “Live. Love. Be.”
