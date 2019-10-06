The Rev. Michael Robertson feels certain there’s a place in Heaven for all of God’s creations.
On Oct. 13, the pastor emeritus of Church of the Good Shepherd in Edmond will speak about animal advocacy and what he calls “the theology of the afterlife.”
Robertson said his parishioners often asked him if they would see their pets in heaven, which prompted him to publish two books on the subject. The first was called “Are There Giraffes in Heaven? What About Hippopotamuses?” The sequel, published this year and which continues the adventures of the brother and sister introduced in the first book, is titled “Beyond the Rainbow Bridge.”
Robertson’s wife, Mary, is co-founder and president of Paws for Life, which raises money for the Edmond Animal Shelter. His older daughter is a veterinarian and his younger daughter is a retired K-9 police officer.
“I believe we have a much bigger crisis on our hands than global warming,” Robertson said. “It is the mass destruction and extinction of entire species by the hand of mankind. The only answer is to love, protect and respect all of God’s creations and critters.”
Robertson will speak at 4 p.m. Oct. 13 at the church at 1000 N. Broadway in Edmond. Refreshments will be served afterward and both of his books will be available for sale.
