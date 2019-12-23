Earlier this month, approximately 35 residents at Villagio of Bradford Village Assisted Living, and Edmond retirement community, held their annual Christmas ornament exchange and display. For seven years, residents have been exchanging and displaying ornaments as a Christmas tradition to represent their lives past, present and future.
“The idea of an ornament exchange was suggested by a staff member and since then, every older adult in our community receives a Christmas ornament that is hung on our community Christmas tree for all to see,” said Assistant Director Caitlin Cairns.
At this year’s exchange, music lover Janet Klaus received a black, upright piano ornament, symbolizing her years of playing the piano. Although she doesn’t tickle the ivories as quickly as in her youth, Ms. Klaus still enjoys playing her favorite songs; she can often be heard playing the piano in her room in the afternoons.
According to Cairns, each ornament is hand-picked to capture and honor residents’ passions and interests, including what they did professionally before retiring. Activities coordinators Whitney Clark and Kelsey Clark take special care to find just the right ornament.
99-year-old Mabel Reynolds received a pink car ornament, which she carefully hung on the community tree. “I was a delivery driver for Meals on Wheels for more than 30 years and also for my church,” said Reynolds. “Driving was a labor of love, and this ornament reminds me of the time I spent behind the wheel to help and serve others.”
Located in downtown Edmond at 300 Enz Drive, Villagio of Bradford Village offers older adults independent and assisted living options in a safe and nurturing environment where aging is honored and celebrated. For more information go to https://villagioliving.com or call 405-254-7307.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.