Miss Oklahoma 2019 Addison Price, of Edmond, was chosen third runner-up to Miss America 2020 Thursday evening and received a $15,000 scholarship.
The 99th Miss America crown was won by a biochemist, Camille Schrier, representing Virginia. The pageant was held at Connecticut casino Mohegan Sun after previously being held in Atlantic City, N.J.
Price is a marketing major at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.
In an earlier interview with the O’Colly, OSU’s newspaper, Price said she hoped to be a unifier and a person someone knows they can trust.
She said she remembers watching the Miss America pageant as a little girl and the fact that some little girl will be watching her on stage and having the same thoughts Price had is very surreal.
Price added it truly takes a village to get you where you are, and her village included her Miss Tulsa directors who would push her outside of her comfort zone because they saw something in her before she saw it in herself and that was she was capable of being a Miss Oklahoma.
Changes in the pageant were immediately apparent in the contestant introductions which did not go by state, but field of study starting with STEM majors, and continuing with business and other majors.
This falls in line with the Miss America 2.0 vision of a competition that focused on scholarship and empowerment, as opposed to focusing on bathing suits and evening gowns.
