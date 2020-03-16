Edmond Public Schools and all public schools in Oklahoma will be closed beginning March 17 and lasting until April 6 after action taken by the Oklahoma State Department of Education Monday.
The State Board of Education authorized closure to give students and staff a period of time to be protected from further community spread of COVID-19.
A letter from Edmond Schools Superintendent Bret Towne said this includes all instruction, grading, tutoring, private lessons, extra-curricular activities including tryouts and team meetings or gatherings, staff development, and parent-teacher conferences.
State testing, which usually takes place after spring break, has not been cancelled at this time, Towne said, adding that State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said earlier Monday that there is flexibility about when state testing can be held.
“We understand that this closure has a significant impact on our families and staff, presenting numerous hurdles,” Towne said.
He said further plans to follow guidelines are being determined by the State Board of Education including instructional days, essential employees, staff compensation, graduation, and the continuation of free and reduced-price meals for students.
Towne said the school system is doing everything it can to ease the burden on families and staff during this “unprecedented closure.”
He said, “… at this time in history, learning must be secondary to student, staff and community health concerns.”
