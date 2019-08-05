OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Three Edmond students are completing eight weeks of research as Sir Alexander Fleming Scholars at the Oklahoma Medical Research Foundation in Oklahoma City.
Edmond’s Sara Morris, Joshua Rogers and Emma Turner are currently involved in the highly competitive program.
Fleming Scholars work with senior scientists on in-depth, individual research projects. At the end of the summer, the students write scientific papers and present their research results in formal seminars for OMRF’s scientific staff.
Since 1956, the program has provided in-state high school and college students a one-of-a-kind opportunity to get hands-on experience in a real research environment.
Morris, a Deer Creek graduate, is investigating whether a brain cancer drug developed at OMRF can potentially also be used to treat multiple sclerosis. She is working in the lab with Rheal Towner, Ph.D.
“I was already pretty sure research is what I want to do the rest of my life,” said Morris, a senior at Clemson University. “This experience has absolutely confirmed it.”
And that experience is also the name of the game for Rogers, an Oklahoma Christian School alum.
“Medical research really caught my interest and this is such a unique opportunity to see if could be a career path for me,” said Rogers, a biology major at Oklahoma State University, who is studying the cellular structures that recreate and repair DNA after cell division with Roberto Pezza, Ph.D. “I like working here and might want to do this for a long time.”
Turner said being a Fleming scholar has let her explore different aspects of research. Turner, a biochemistry and molecular biology major at OSU, is working with Bob Axtell, Ph.D., on two models of multiple sclerosis and how a specific medication impacts them differently.
“The opportunity to explore different aspects of research that have real impact on the future of medicine is a unique opportunity and a privilege,” said Turner. “Another big highlight has been making friends with others who have similar interests. It’s been incredible.”
Other projects covered a wide range of areas from autoimmune disease to cancer, osteoarthritis, cell biology, heart disease and addiction.
OMRF’s Fleming Scholar Program has served as a launching pad for hundreds of Oklahoma students seeking science-based careers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.