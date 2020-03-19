Edmond Police have accused an Edmond woman of domestic abuse against her mother.
Kimberly Dawn Crouch, 56, of Edmond, is accused of one felony count of domestic abuse involving assault and battery, and two counts of interference of an emergency phone call.
Officer William Wright reported being dispatched to 2501 Big Cedar Ave. in regard to a domestic at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
“Dispatch advised the calling party stated his daughter hit her mom. Once on scene I made contact with (the victim) who was sitting on the floor in the kitchen,” Wright said in his report. “(The victim) advised her daughter Kimberly Crouch pushed her down in the kitchen and she hit her head and elbow on the tile floor.”
According to the police report, there was an argument involving Crouch throwing water on some books in the kitchen. The victim told police she told Crouch the books would need to be taken apart to dry, Wright stated.
“Crouch became irate and charged (the victim) in the kitchen and pushed her down,” Wright stated. “(The victim) advised she was trying to call 911 but Crouch kept knocking the phone out of her hand.”
EMSA was called to the scene but the mother refused to go the hospital with them, according to police.
Crouch told police that the victim is a liar who threw the water. Crouch told Wright that the victim is a bad person, so she got angry and pushed her down, Wright stated.
Crouch was taken into custody and read her Miranda Rights, according to police. She was transported to the Oklahoma County Jail.
