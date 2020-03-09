Edmond resident Megan Gold, the reigning Miss Tulsa 2020, attended the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science recently in New York City. The goal of the global movement, which was founded in 2015, is to help end gender inequality in the field of science and technology and to inspire women and girls to study and contribute to STEM fields.
STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) refers to the academic disciplines of science. STEM education begins when young students in a blended learning environment study a curriculum which helps them understand how scientific methods may be applied to everyday life. Science plays an integral role in development, satisfies several basic human needs, and improves standards of living. According to the UN, 30% of researchers worldwide are women, and only 35% of all students enrolled in STEM-related fields of study are women.
As Miss Tulsa, Gold will be competing for the title of Miss Oklahoma this June. The competition will be in the River Spirit Casino Resort in Tulsa and her Social Impact Initiative is “Dream Beyond Bias.”
Gold is a sophomore at The University of Oklahoma where she is majoring in Meteorology and Broadcast Journalism. Her career ambition is to become a broadcast meteorologist; therefore, STEM fields of study for women are important to her. She’s also striving to break into a professional field that has historically been dominated by men. Gold became interested in the weather as a young girl.
“Watching the Weather Channel as a child helped me realize that meteorology was for me,” she said. “I was raised by parents who taught me to believe my future was determined by me, Megan Gold, not my gender. Though meteorology is a male-dominated profession, it never occurred to me I couldn’t successfully pursue this field of study until others around me made me aware of the implicit biases against women, specifically in STEM fields.
“This isn’t necessarily the case for everyone; however, I want to educate others to recognize bias and encourage young people, especially girls to Dream Beyond Bias.”
Miss America 2020, Camille Schrier, was also in attendance at the United Nations International Day of Women and Girls in Science and provided closing remarks to the audience. The recently crowned Miss America conducted an on-stage science experiment demonstrating the catalytic decomposition of hydrogen peroxide as her talent.
“I enjoyed hearing perspectives from around the world related to the importance of STEM during the conference. Science is equality, and I’m looking forward to sharing my social impact initiative at Miss Oklahoma,” Gold said. “Creating greater awareness for all to Dream Beyond Bias is important to me.”
Gold, the daughter of Kathy and Mike Gold of Edmond, is looking forward to competing in the Miss Oklahoma Pageant in June and continuing to share her Social Impact Initiative with young people across the state. The Miss Oklahoma Pageant is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Tulsa and has presented young women $2 million in academic scholarships.
