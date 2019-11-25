An Edmond woman was injured in a two-car collision Sunday at Broadway Avenue and Simmons Road, about four miles north of Edmond in Logan County.
A report filed by Oklahoma Highway Patrol Trooper Kelton Hayes indicates that a 2004 Nissan Titan driven by a 17-year-old Edmond juvenile was westbound on Simmons Road, and a 2006 Nissan Sentra driven by Gloria Melendez, 72, of Edmond, was northbound on Broadway, when the juvenile’s vehicle failed to yield at a stop sign and impacted Melendez’ vehicle.
The juvenile was uninjured in the collision while Melendez was transported and admitted to Baptist Hospital in Oklahoma City with leg injuries.
The juvenile was cited for failure to yield from stop sign. Both vehicles were equipped and seatbelts were in use.
Assisting Trooper Hayes at the scene was Logan County Sheriff’s Department deputies, Woodcrest Fire, and EMSA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.