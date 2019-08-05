An Edmond woman was injured in a two-vehicle collision at 4:16 p.m. Friday on SH51 approximately two miles west of SH74, and two miles south of the town of Marshall in Logan County.
Trooper Robert Harmon reports that Sheila Cassar, 52, was transported by MediFlight to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City with trunk internal and leg injuries. A juvenile passenger in her vehicle, was uninjured.
Harmon’s report states that a 2015 GMC Sierra truck driven by Michael Mason, 58, of Haskell, was traveling eastbound on SH51 and Cassar’s 2006 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling westbound on SH51, when Cassar’s vehicle went left of center and struck Mason’s vehicle head on. Both vehicles came to rest on the roadway. Cassar was pinned for an indeterminate period of time, according to Harmon’s report, and she was extracted by the Crescent Fire Department using the Hurst tool.
Mason was treated at the scene by EMS for trunk internal and hand injuries.
The condition of both drivers, Harmon states is apparently normal and the cause of the collission is determined left of center. Seatbelts were in use in both vehicles and airbags deployed.
Trooper Harmon was assisted at the scene by OHP, the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, the Crescent Police and Fire Departments, the Marshall Fire Department, and MediFlight.
