EMSA transported an Edmond woman to OU Medical Center at Presbyterian Tower in stable condition following an injury collision east bound just west of Pennsylvania Ave. on the Kilpatrick Turnpike.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported the incident occurred at about 3:21 a.m. Sunday.
Kinsey Fling, 26, was driving a 2014 Jeep Safari when the collision occurred. She was being treated for head, trunk internal and external, and leg injuries, according to OHP. Kyle Lawson, 24, of Mustang was also transported to OU Medical Center in stable condition for head, trunk internal and external, and leg injuries. Lawson was driving a 2014 Ford Focus, according to OHP.
OHP reported that both drivers had an odor of alcohol about them. The cause of the collision remains under investigation.
Oklahoma City Police and Fire assisted is the rescue efforts.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.