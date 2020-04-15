Three second graders at John Ross Elementary were named Regional Winners in the Toshiba/National Science Teaching Association (NSTA) ExploraVision competition Wednesday, April 8.
The all-girl team members are: Taylor Menn, Adriana Moad, and Charlotte Ruth.
Gifted and Talented teacher Heidi Walter said, “We had our virtual award ceremony yesterday, and now we advance to the national judging.”
There are six regional winners, each vying for either first or second place in the national competition.
The team will be competing against five other teams that won regional competitions. The winning team and the second place winner at the national competition not only get the opportunity to go to Washington, D.C., but also each student on the winning team will receive a $5,000 Savings Bond. Second place winners will also go to Washington, D.C., and will receive a $2,000 Savings Bond.
There were 4,000 entries with more than 24 winning teams, Walter said.
Walter has had several Regional winners in the past, including one group six years ago that went on to the national competition.
The goal each year is to come up with technology that doesn’t exist yet, but could conceivably exist in 20 years.
“The hardest part was figuring out what we wanted the Teddy Care to look like in 20 years and how it would really work,” said team member Taylor Menn.
The competition is composed of several components, Walter said.
“The students came up with an idea, researched history, created future technology and breakthroughs, and recognized the limitations of technology that exists today,” Walter said.
The three girls created Teddy Care. It is a Teddy bear that takes care of children.
“The bear uses artificial intelligence and senses the vitals of a child and monitors that,” Walter said. “The bear can sense when a child is scared by his heart rate getting faster, and if the child has a fear of the dark a feature turns on a light. It also has the ability to know when a child develops a fever, and it would send an alarm to the parents as well as keep with or send the information to a doctor.”
In the past the students had to create five web pages for the competition, but because of the novel coronavirus, the students just drew their ideas on paper.
“We will be sending to national competition what we had submitted before Spring Break,” Walter said.
The final winners will be announced in early May and the Award Weekend will be mid-June, Walter said.
ExploraVision is the largest science competition in the world.
