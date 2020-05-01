All three Edmond High Schools have been rated among the top 10 in Oklahoma by U.S. News & World Report.
Edmond North, Edmond Memorial, and Edmond Santa Fe all received high ratings.
“Having all three Edmond High Schools rank among the top eight Oklahoma schools named to the 2020 U.S. News Best High Schools list is a testament to the investment of Edmond's K-12 educators and the families they serve,” said Debbie Bendick, associate superintendent of the Edmond School District.
Of the 433 Oklahoma high schools included in the report, Edmond North ranked No.4, up three spots from last year’s rankings, Edmond Memorial ranked No. 5, up one spot from last year’s rankings and Edmond Santa Fe ranked No. 8, up one spot from last year’s rankings.
Six areas were evaluated including: college readiness, reading and math proficiency, reading and math performance, underserved student performance, college curriculum breadth, and graduation rates.
“The six areas assessed to rank schools can be summarized by the term ‘academic excellence,’” Bendick said, “and it is no coincidence that Edmond Public Schools maintains a laser focus on this very target.”
The Best High Schools rankings provide the most comprehensive, data-based information on nearly every public high school in the country, said Anita Narayan, managing editor of Education at U.S. News in a statement.
“Families can use this information to see how their local schools compare on graduation rates and state assessments, as well as academic performance by students who are traditionally underserved,” Narayan said.
Superintendent Bret Towne said this recognition serves as validation for students, parents and staff who work steadily in pursuit of academic excellence.
“All of our high schools offer increasingly robust Advanced Placement and STEM programs. These programs, supported by exceptional instruction in our middle and elementary schools, ensure continued excellence in meeting the needs of our learners,” Towne said.
The publication’s 2020 Best High Schools rankings, released April 21, includes data on more than 24,000 public high schools in 50 states and the District of Columbia.
To learn more about the rankings, go to www.usnews.com/education.
