Six Southwestern Oklahoma State University College of Pharmacy alumni and friends were recently honored on the Weatherford campus with awards from the SWOSU Pharmacy Alumni Association.
Honorees were Jennifer Barbee, Yukon; Luke Haley, Jenks; Steve Pryor, Enid; Holly Roper, Bixby; Mike Stuart, Lampe (MO); Travis Watts, Edmond; and Benny French, Weatherford.
The Professional Achievement Award recognizes outstanding professional achievement. The award recognizes individuals who have attained prominence in his/her field and distinguishes the alumni who personify the SWOSU College of Pharmacy’s tradition of excellence. Pryor, a 1981 graduate, Stuart, a 1997 graduate, and Watts, a 1990 graduate, were selected as this year’s recipients.
The Young Professional Achievement Award recognizes the outstanding professional achievement in the profession of pharmacy of an individual who has graduated from the SWOSU College of Pharmacy in the last 10 years. Holly Roper, a 2010 graduate, was the 2019 award recipient.
The Humanitarian Award recognizes a SWOSU pharmacy graduate who significantly affected lives in a humanitarian way through service to their communities beyond the call of duty. The award also recognizes the individual’s dedication to the pharmacy profession and extraordinary humanitarian service to society. Haley, a 2009 graduate, is this year’s honoree.
The Brandy Alumni Award recognizes outstanding service to the SWOSU College of Pharmacy and the Pharmacy Alumni Association. It also recognizes the achievements of an individual working on behalf of the College of Pharmacy through service in alumni programs, advisory committees or through efforts made to ensure the welfare of the College of Pharmacy. The 2019 recipient is Barbee, a 2005 graduate.
In addition, the Dr. H.F. Timmons Award recognizes a SWOSU College of Pharmacy faculty, staff or administration member who has demonstrated extraordinary dedication and service to SWOSU, College of Pharmacy, Pharmacy Alumni Association and the community. Honored this year is Benny French, faculty emeritus.
The SWOSU Pharmacy Alumni Association in Weatherford is accepting nominations by March 10 for various pharmacy alumni awards: Professional Achievement Award, Young Professional Achievement Award and Humanitarian Award.
Patti Harper, pharmacy alumni and development director at SWOSU, said the nomination forms can be found online at: http://www.southwesternpharmacy.com/nomination-form.htm.
