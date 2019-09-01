OKLAHOMA CITY — Thanks to Healthy Schools Oklahoma many educators learned about being healthy and how it can promote classroom learning.
HSO recently recognized Washington Irving Elementary with the Action Based Learning (ABL) School of the Year award during their annual Summer Health Institute for teachers and administrators.
Nationally recognized speakers and innovators were invited to discuss the best ways to educate students about living healthy lifestyles and making good choices about nutrition and fitness. During the Summer Health Institute, HSOK recognized top achieving schools for their performance the previous year.
Washington Irving has successfully completed its third year with an ABL lab that is used by multiple teachers in the school. The health teachers have found creative ways to incorporate the HSOK health curriculum at the ABL stations and have added ABL pathways in the hallways and physical activity throughout the day.
“The grant proposal of $4,999 has two components designed to impact the emotional health and well-being of the students while reducing or avoiding challenging behaviors in the classroom setting,” said Principal Kimberly Frank. “By implementing a sensory room or activities and yoga sessions, students would learn how physical activity can serve as tools to self regulate one's emotions.”
Frank said the grant provided funding for sensory room activities that control stimulation with a safe space in order to help students self regulate.
The room will be equipped with a trampoline, a punching bag, a fabric tunnel students will be able to crawl through, swings mounted from the ceiling and lava lamps.
“Teachers, teacher assistants, administrators, and the counselor would use the sensory room with students to reduce anxiety and minimize target social-emotional behaviors,” Frank said. “Research supports that sensory rooms promote emotional self-regulation and reduces distress and disruptive behaviors.”
These activities are designed to help students be able to focus on learning, Frank said.
Action Based Learning was created and founded by internationally known educational consultant, speaker and author, Jean Blaydes Madigan after discovering that educational research showed about 85% of school age students are predominantly kinesthetic learners.
ABL is based on the brain research that supports the link of movement and physical activity to increased academic performance. It has been featured on Good Morning America and the Today Show for its innovative approach to learning and the results seen in the education of elementary students.
“We would like to congratulate all our HSOK schools for the hard work they do every year to make sure our students are learning how to live a healthy and safe lifestyle,” said Lindsi Lemons, HSOK executive director. “Washington Irving has worked diligently to make sure its school adopted the importance of health education throughout the entire school. The Awards Luncheon was a great chance to recognize their hard work.”
Healthy Schools Oklahoma is a 501(c)3 that has been in existence since 1997. The organization, formally known as Schools for Healthy Lifestyles, has worked for the past two decades to spread its mission of promoting and maintaining healthy lifestyles among students, families and educators. Its five focus areas include: physical activity and fitness; nutrition education and awareness; tobacco use prevention; safety and injury prevention; and oral health education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.