OKLAHOMA CITY — Six Edmond-area teachers are starting the new year with hundreds of dollars of free classroom supplies after attending a teacher-training workshop sponsored by the people of Oklahoma Oil & Natural Gas.
The Oklahoma Energy Resources Board (OERB) workshops instruct teachers how to use one of the OERB’s nine energy-related curricula in their classrooms. The curricula provide teachers from kindergarten through 12th grade hands-on lessons to educate their students on STEM concepts through real-world applications in the oil and natural gas industry. The high school curricula also incorporate language arts and social studies.
The teachers from the Edmond-Area who attended the workshop are: Diana Sikes and Jennifer Nestelroad, Heritage Elementary; Debra Wood, Orvis Risner Elementary; Aqsa Siddiqi, Mercy School Institute; Amy Milligan, Central Middle School; and Steve Cordell, Cimarron Middle School.
Debra Wood teaches first to fifthgrade at Orvis Risner Elementary and she plans on using the lessons provided with her students.
“I use the OERB program to help enhance my curriculum. The students love applying newly learned skills to different challenges,” Wood said.
Amy Milligan teaches seventh grade science at Central Middle School and said she would recommend the OERB workshop to other teachers.
“I would absolutely recommend the OERB workshop to other teachers because it is a great way to show connections between education and the real world,” she said.
“We wanted to provide Oklahoma teachers with a program that engages their students, while also meeting the Oklahoma Academic Standards,” said OERB Education Director Carla Schaeperkoetter. “Our curriculum is unique, because it was written by Oklahoma teachers and field tested in classrooms around the state. This process ensures that our lessons are a true supplement to the textbooks and other resources Oklahoma teachers are utilizing throughout the school year.”
OERB workshops are free and train teachers how to appropriately use the curricula in their classrooms. Teachers earn professional development credits for attending. Upon completion of the workshop, teachers receive a lesson guide, a $50 stipend and free box of equipment and supplies, worth up to $1,100. The kit materials, depending on curriculum, include items like graphing calculators, graduated cylinders, pencils and rulers, provide a much-needed boost in classroom resources.
“Some of our kit materials, like hot plates, beakers and scales, are in great demand in many classrooms across the state,” Schaeperkoetter said. “Our resources can help provide new equipment, especially in math and science, that can be used for lessons beyond the OERB curricula.”
The OERB is in its 23rd year offering these free workshops. The hands-on curricula reach students at all ages and grade levels. The OERB provides the “Little Bits” program for early childhood education, “Fossils to Fuel” and “Fossils to Fuel 2” program for elementary students, “Petro Active” and “Rockin’ Ratios” for middle school students and “CORE Energy” for high school students, which includes a Math, Language Arts, Social Studies, and Science curriculum. Each curriculum uses lab experiments, reading assignments, educational games and more.
For more information on OERB’s education programs, or to sign up for a workshop, visit OERBHomeRoom.com and click on the “Workshops” tab.
