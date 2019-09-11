The University of Central Oklahoma is now accepting admissions applications for 2020 and all incoming freshmen and transfer students will automatically be awarded academic scholarships with the submission of a completed online application and all admissions-related documents by the deadline for the term in which they are applying
Incoming freshman can automatically receive up to $2,000 per year for four years, depending on their high school GPA and ACT score. Incoming transfer students with a 3.0 cumulative GPA and at least 24 credit hours will automatically receive $500 per year for two years.
Applicants are also automatically submitted for consideration for other select UCO scholarships when they apply for admission by the term deadline.
The application deadline for incoming transfer students applying for spring 2020 is 5 p.m. Nov. 1, 2019. The deadline for incoming freshmen applying for summer or fall 2020 is 5 p.m. Feb. 3, 2020. Incoming transfer students wanting to apply for summer or fall 2020 need to apply by 5 p.m. April 1, 2020. Incoming students may submit an application for admission after these deadlines, but they will not be considered for scholarships.
Additionally, incoming students are required to complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by Feb. 3, 2020, for scholarship consideration.
Incoming students also are encouraged to view and apply for other UCO scholarship opportunities that are specific for majors or other interests. For more information on scholarship opportunities, visit www.uco.edu/scholarships.
For more information on the automatic scholarship criteria, visit https://blogs.uco.edu/central/2019/09/05/automatic-scholarships/.
