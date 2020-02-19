Edmond North High School celebrated their 25th anniversary of fundraising by bringing in $568,082 — the most ever raised by the school with no matching donors.
For 25 years North’s Student Council members, with the help of the school’s student body, have been Bring(ing) a Light to Others through zany fundraising ideas.
“This week’s motto was Celebrating a Legacy of Light since it was the 25th anniversary of BALTO,” said senior Lauren Minnix, one of the week’s co-chair women. The other co-chair was junior Paige Diamond.
Raising money for BALTO is a student-led campaign. From recruiting sponsors and organizing events to interviewing and choosing a BALTO recipient, the students are involved from start to finish.
Student Council members chose the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital in Bethany to be the recipient of the money raised. Proceeds will be going to the “Field of Dreams”, an adaptive sports complex estimated to cost $1 million to complete for inpatients and outpatients allowing them to participate in recreational sports on campus. The 3,000 patients — from birth to 21 years of age — can use it for physical therapy rehabilitation.
Cleats for Kids, the Common Thread of the three Edmond high schools, received 5% of the total and in turn Allyson Meyer pledged the 5% of money they will be receiving from North to purchase shoes for the patients who will be using the field.
The week-long activities, all student-led, included events and activities which benefited the recipient.
Assemblies were held during the day, and other activities were at night. These include BALTO volleyball, 3 on 3 basketball, dodgeball, dances and movie nights. They were joined by Northstock (the battle of the bands), and T-shirt sales as a few of the ways students raised money starting in fall 2019.
“Students raised money through creative ways like making stickers, car air fresheners, stationary cards, hair tinsel, going blonde for BALTO, and so much more,” Minnix said.
Minnix said the students chose the Children’s Center as the recipient because they felt they would use the funds raised to make the biggest impact on the lives of children and families in Oklahoma.
“We also felt like they were a cause that many students at North could fall in love with, relate to, and volunteer with during or after BALTO Week,” Minnix said. “And also, we just fell in love with the employees, the patients, and the Children’s Center during the application process.”
Diamond and Minnix went to the hospital and met with different patients.
“Every patient that we’ve met we have instantly fallen in love with,” Minnix said. “All of the kids there were so sweet to us.”
The students chose the hospital from a field of about 70 non-profits.
“I remember when we left the hospital after we interviewed them to be the recipient and we met Dewayne and Kyle, two patients at the Children’s Center. Paige and I couldn’t stop raving about them. We knew the Children’s Center would be an amazing fit as the BALTO 2020 recipient.”
While thanking the students, Heidi Russell, vice president of communications and development for the Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital, said, “We envision a place for families to do everyday normal things, like seeing kids play baseball.”
She added that the donation will allow families to have a sense of normalcy.
“Families dream of that a lot,” Russell said. “We are just so excited. What is really nice is since it is onsite, we don’t have to transport our kids who are on ventilators and on oxygen. The family gets to be involved and that is the game changer.
“The Children’s Center Rehabilitation Hospital is overwhelmed by the generosity of the Edmond North High School community. The students at North went above and beyond to make our Field of Dreams a reality, and for that we can’t thank them enough.”
Brian Hunter, faculty sponsor for 16 years said, “The best years are yet to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.